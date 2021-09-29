Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.47. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.25.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

