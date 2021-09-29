Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,520,727 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 145,082 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.