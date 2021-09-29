International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,259,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,543,000 after purchasing an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 27.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

