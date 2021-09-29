Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reissued by analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.56.

TSE IIP.UN traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$17.06. 139,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,376. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.12 and a 12-month high of C$18.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22.

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

