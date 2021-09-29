Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.83. 2,173,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,310,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $266.97 and a one year high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

