Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Holdings Reduced by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,703,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,477,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 873.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,879. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average is $165.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $113.63 and a 12-month high of $178.43.

