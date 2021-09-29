Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Invesque alerts:

Shares of IVQ.U stock opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. Invesque has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$99.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.64.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.