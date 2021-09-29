Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,382 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 838% compared to the typical volume of 254 call options.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RHI opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.
Robert Half International Company Profile
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
