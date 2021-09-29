iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iRobot’s solid product offerings, focus on innovation, manufacturing diversification, a surge in the e-commerce business and exclusion of tariffs under section 301 (if granted) will be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Its $100-million accelerated share repurchase program mirrors its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. However, headwinds from supply-chain disruptions, and high raw material and transportation costs are concerning. Also, investments in building brand awareness might inflate costs. For 2021, the company lowered its earnings projections to $2.25-$3.15 per share and revenues to $1.55-$1.62 billion. Gross profit and operating income projections have been lowered to $612-$645 million and $80-$110 million, respectively. The company's shares underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Get iRobot alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.