iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,580,000.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

