iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Trading 0% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) shares were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 48,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 60,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 426,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period.

