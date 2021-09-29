iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.72

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.72 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,636 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,572,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

