iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,095 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $41,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 188,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 123,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

