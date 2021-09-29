iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

