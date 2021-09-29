iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,804,000 after purchasing an additional 237,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $276.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

