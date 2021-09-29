iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after acquiring an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $298.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,205. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.68 and a 12-month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

