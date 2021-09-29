iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Price Down 3.2%

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 605,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,215,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

