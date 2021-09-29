iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,927,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $438.58. 159,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,696. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.