iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 11.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

