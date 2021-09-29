iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Holdings Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,446,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,824 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.90% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $378,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,914. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27.

