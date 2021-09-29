Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRM. G.Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.91.

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.22. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 63,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

