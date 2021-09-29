ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.