J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $153.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.28. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $128.10 and a one year high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

