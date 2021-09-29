Jason John Kenneth Kaluski Sells 72,200 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 72,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$60,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,086 shares in the company, valued at C$253,815.50.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

