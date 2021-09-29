Jason John Kenneth Kaluski Sells 72,200 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 72,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.84, for a total value of C$60,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,086 shares in the company, valued at C$253,815.50.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

