Jason Mironov Sells 705,398 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $48,157,521.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 130,662 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $7,043,988.42.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jason Mironov sold 254,906 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $13,777,669.30.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.30, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,773,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

