JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 118.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of JD opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

