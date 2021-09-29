Jeff Fairman Sells 4,750 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $124,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock remained flat at $$25.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 99,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,938. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

