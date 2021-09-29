Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a research report issued on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.16.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE CRM opened at $272.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.10. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $266.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,734,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.