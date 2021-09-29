Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Parsons Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Parsons in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSN. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. Parsons has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $162,000.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

