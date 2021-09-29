Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Swisscom in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

