Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

XPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.79.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

