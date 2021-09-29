Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.
Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $38.54.
In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.