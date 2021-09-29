Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th. Analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

