Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

NYSE:UPS opened at $186.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

