Jennison Associates LLC Buys 176,433 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 968,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 176,433 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

