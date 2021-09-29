Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Avangrid worth $34,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

