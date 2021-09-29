Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,689 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.39% of Genetron worth $42,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genetron by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Genetron in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Genetron in the first quarter worth about $1,981,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genetron by 15.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTH opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.66. Genetron Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

