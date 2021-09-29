Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $40,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.82.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.