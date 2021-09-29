Jennison Associates LLC Has $38.59 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 168,969 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.15% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $38,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $7,759,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $6,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

