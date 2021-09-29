Jennison Associates LLC Has $46.95 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 97.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $46,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

