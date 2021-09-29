JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

