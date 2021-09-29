JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 274.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LOGC opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $146.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.18. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. As a group, analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 41.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $67,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.