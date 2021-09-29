JMP Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.
QLYS stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.
In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,754,752 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
