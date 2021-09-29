JMP Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,049 shares of company stock valued at $46,754,752 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.