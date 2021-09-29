Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JOSMF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOSMF opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Josemaria Resources has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.