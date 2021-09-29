JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,012,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in State Street by 314.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

