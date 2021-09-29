JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 8,377,569 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,588,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,377,569 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $781,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JVAL opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.