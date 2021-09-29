JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 7.04% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $867,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.