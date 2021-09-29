Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $273.40

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and traded as low as GBX 249.40 ($3.26). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 250.40 ($3.27), with a volume of 1,166,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JUP. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 33,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £87,659 ($114,527.04). Also, insider David Cruickshank acquired 30,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

