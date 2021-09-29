Jupiter Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $502,115.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $2.53 million and $502,115.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00066027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00107065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,643.48 or 0.99761676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.79 or 0.06829398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.71 or 0.00787451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

