Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) Insider Acquires A$384,763.75 in Stock

Jupiter Mines Limited (ASX:JMS) insider Priyank Thapliyal acquired 1,725,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$384,763.75 ($274,831.25).

Priyank Thapliyal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Priyank Thapliyal acquired 930,358 shares of Jupiter Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$269,803.82 ($192,717.01).

On Thursday, July 1st, Priyank Thapliyal acquired 419,411 shares of Jupiter Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$121,629.19 ($86,877.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Perth, Australia.

