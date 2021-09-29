Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $10.63

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $10.20. Kaltura shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 832 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Kaltura alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.